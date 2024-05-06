Amit Shah leads roadshow in Bengal’s Krishnanagar LS constituency

Krishnanagar: Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah on Monday held a roadshow in the Krishnanagar Lok Sabha constituency in West Bengal’s Nadia district.

Shah started the procession around 12:30 PM from Beldanga More in the area.

Besides several state BJP leaders, Shah was seen standing atop a decorated vehicle, which was slowly moving while he waved at crowds that gathered on both sides of the road.

“The BJP will end the menace of infiltration in the state. The TMC can never stop it. I would request all of you to ensure the victory of the BJP candidate from this seat. Seeing such a huge crowd and support of the people, I am confident of a victory in Krishnanagar,” Shah said at the conclusion of the roadshow.

Locals queued up on both sides of the road and watched the procession.

Hundreds of people were seen waving BJP flags and raising slogans such as ‘Jai Shri Ram’, ‘Narendra Modi Zindabad’ and ‘BJP Zindabad’.

The BJP stood second in the constituency in 2019 and TMC’s Mahua Moitra won the seat, who was expelled last year from Lok Sabha in an alleged cash-for-query scam.

The TMC has renominated her from the seat.

The BJP fielded Amrita Roy, the Rajmata of the Krishnanagar Royal family, whose candidature has injected a tinge of royalty into the electoral fray. During the roadshow, Roy was seen waving to the crowds.

The constituency will go to polls in the fourth phase on May 13.