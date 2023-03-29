Over 350 lawyers from SC, HCs condemn Riiju’s remarks on retired judges

Almost ten days after Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju claimed that a few retired judges are trying to make the Indian judiciary play the role of the opposition party, over 350 lawyers from the Supreme Court of India and various high courts issued a statement of condemnation.

On March 18, Rijiju was speaking at the India Today Conclave when he said, “It is a few of the retired judges – maybe three or four – a few of those activists, part of the anti-India gang, these people are trying to make Indian judiciary play the role of the opposition party.”

“Some people also go to the court and say please rein in the government, please change the policy of the government. These people want the judiciary to play the role of the opposition party, which cannot happen,” Rijiju had said.

Reacting strongly, lawyers described Rijiju’s statements as “hectoring and bullying”.

Also Read Remarks on judiciary: Lawyers body moves SC seeking action against Dhankhar

“By threatening retired judges, the Law Minister is clearly sending a message to every citizen that no voice of dissent will be spared. We may remind the minister that criticism of the government is neither against the nation, nor unpatriotic, nor ‘anti-India’,” the statement read.

“Views expressed by former judges, even if such views be unpalatable to the ruling political dispensation, does not entitle the Minister to make such outrageous comments,” the statement said.

The statement concludes by demanding Rijjiju withdraw his comments with immediate effect. It said the nation is indebted to a number of retired judges – men and women – who have shepherded the courts through thick and thin.

“The nation owes a debt of gratitude to our retired judges, and it matters not whether one might individually agree or disagree with the views of an individual judge, whether serving or retired,” the statement said.