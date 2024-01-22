Over 4.08 crore voters in Andhra Pradesh, women outnumber men

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh has a little over 4.08 crore voters with the women outnumbering men.

As per the final electoral rolls published by the Election Commission on Monday, the state has a total 4,08,07,256 electors.

There was net addition of 5,85,806 voters compared to draft rolls published on October 27, 2023

Of the total electors, 2,00,74,322 are male and 2,07,29,452 are female. There are 3,482 voters belonging to the third gender.

The number of total service voters is 67,434.

The statistics released by the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) shows the state has 7,603 overseas electors.

The number of voters in the 18-19 age group is 8,13,544 while PwD (persons with disability) electors are 4,87,594.

Elector to population ratio is 722 while gender ratio is 1,036.

The Special Summary Revision (SSR), with reference to January 1, 2024 as the qualifying date, was taken up.

The number of polling stations has gone by 214 compared to SSR 2023, increasing from 45,951 to 46,165.

According to a statement from the Chief Electoral Officer, after publication of draft electoral rolls on October 27, 2023, claims and objections were received till December 9, 2023.

As a result of wide publicity given by the EC for inclusion of unenrolled voters, 22,38,952 inclusions were done during the SSR 2024.

“Still some voters especially in the category of 18-19 years should be added as per the population statistics. The process of addition of such voters will continue in a campaign mode during continuous updation,” it said.

At the same time, due to thorough checking of voters list as per certain complaints received, Birth & Death Register and house to house survey, 16, 52,422 deletions also have taken place during SSR 2024 period.

The electors of the 18-19 years age group are 8,13,544 in the final rolls which shows an increase of 5,25,389 electors in this age group over the draft rolls.

The copies of final electoral rolls will be supplied to the district units of recognised national and state political parties by the DEOs/EROs. At state level, CEO supplied the soft copies of the electoral rolls to the representatives of the recognized national and state political parties. The same have been placed on CEO website – www.ceoandhra.nic.in.

The CEO said that several measures were undertaken by the EC in the recent past to enhance the integrity and purity of the electoral roll.