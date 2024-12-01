Over 5.5 lakh aspirants compete for 4,000 constable posts in J&K

Srinagar: For the first time in the recruitment history of J&K Police, over 5.59 lakh aspirants will sit for the exam beginning Sunday for 4,002 posts of constables in the union territory.

The recruitment process will start with the written examination being conducted on December 1, 8 and 22 at 856 centres across the 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

In order to ensure a transparent and fair selection process, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a high-level meeting on Saturday to ensure a hassle-free, transparent and fair process of selection for the recruitment being conducted by the Services Selection Recruitment Board (SSRB).

Also Read J&K’s Mirwaiz criticizes dismissals of employees linked to terror allegations

Indu Kanwal Chib, chairperson of SSRB said over 5.59 lakh candidates will sit for the written examination being conducted for the 4002 posts.

A total of 2,62,863 candidates will take the test for constable (Executive/ Armed/SDRF) on December 1. The highest number of candidates (54,296) is from Jammu district.

A total of 1,67,609 candidates will take the test on December 8 for constable (Telecommunications) posts and 1,28,663 candidates will take the test for constable (Photographer) posts on December 22.

Male and female officers as frisking supervisors have been deputed in exam centres and the examination process will be videographed.

Atal Dulloo, J&K chief secretary has ordered the deployment of adequate staff, including observers and security personnel at each exam centre to ensure smooth and secure conduct of the exams.

SSRB will also start the recruitment process for 669 sub-inspector posts in the police department on December 3. Candidates can apply for these posts till January 2, 2025.

It must be mentioned that the recruitment process for the sub-inspector posts by SSRB caused a major embarrassment for the J&K government when it was found that the selection process had been manipulated by leakage of test papers in 2022.

CBI probe had established that test papers were sold for Rs 20 to 30 lakhs by 24 accused, including a BSF officer.

The entire selection process was cancelled and charges were framed against the accused in the court. The J&K government was forced to overhaul the SSRB by shifting all the board members and staff directly or indirectly concerned with the recruitment process of sub-inspectors in 2022.