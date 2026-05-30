Over 500 Agniveers inducted into Army after training in JK

Srinagar: A fresh batch of 540 Agniveers was inducted into the Army on Saturday, May 30, after completing months of rigorous training here in Jammu and Kashmir.

An Attestation and Passing Out Parade was held at the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry (JAKLI) Regimental Centre on the outskirts of the city here, a defence spokesman said.

In a splendid display of military precision, discipline and patriotism, 540 Agniveers of the seventh batch successfully passed out from the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regimental Centre during an impressive attestation and passing out parade, he said.

Set against the majestic backdrop of the Kashmir Valley, the parade marked the transformation of young recruits into proud soldiers, ready to serve the nation with honour, courage and dedication, he said.

The spokesman said the parade was reviewed by General Officer Commanding, White Knight Corps, Lt Gen PK Mishra, who complimented the Agniveers on their immaculate turnout, synchronised drill movements and exemplary standards of military bearing.

The ceremony was attended by senior military officials, civil dignitaries and proud family members, whose presence added warmth and significance to the occasion, the spokesman added.

Months of rigorous physical training, tactical instruction and character building culminated in the solemn attestation ceremony, symbolising the Agniveers’ unwavering commitment to the ideals of duty, courage and selfless service, he said.

The Passing Out Parade reflected the professional excellence, discipline and rich military traditions upheld by the Jammu and Kashmir Light Infantry Regimental Centre, he said.

Addressing the newly attested soldiers, Lt Gen Mishra exhorted them to uphold the finest traditions and values of the Indian Army and remain steadfast in service of the nation.

The Army officer commended the Agniveers for their determination, resilience and sense of purpose displayed throughout their demanding training.

Lt Gen Mishra also praised the training staff and instructors for their tireless efforts in moulding the young Agniveers into disciplined and combat-ready soldiers.

The parade reached an emotional crescendo as the young soldiers took the Oath of Allegiance and marched past with confidence and pride, the spokesman said.

As the National Flag fluttered high above the parade ground and the final salute echoed across the venue, the ceremony stood as a powerful reaffirmation of patriotism and the enduring commitment of India’s youth towards the unity, integrity and security of the nation.

The successful completion of training by the seventh batch of Agniveers marks another significant milestone in the Indian Army‘s efforts to nurture a new generation of motivated, disciplined and technologically adept soldiers, the spokesman said.

He said their induction into the ranks strengthens the Army’s operational capabilities and reinforces its commitment to safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.