Over 5,400 Afghan refugees deported from Iran, Pakistan in single day

Kabul: Over 5,400 Afghan migrants have been repatriated from Iran and Pakistan in a single day, a Taliban official said on Sunday.

Sharing the High Commission for Migrants’ Issues report on X, Taliban deputy spokesperson Hamdullah Fitrat stated that 981 families, comprising 5,412 people, returned to Afghanistan from Iran and Pakistan on Saturday, Pajhwok Afghan News reported.

He said Afghan migrants travelled to Afghanistan through Spin Boldak in Kandahar, Bahramcha in Helmand, Islam Qala crossing in Herat, Pul-i-Abresham in Nimroz, and Torkham crossing in Nangarhar.

Fitrat stated that 1,283 Afghan refugee families, comprising 5,992 individuals, were taken to their respective areas, while 894 families were given humanitarian assistance.

He further stated that telecommunication companies distributed 861 SIM cards to Afghan returnees.

As many as 5,028 Afghan migrants were forcibly deported from Iran and Pakistan on Friday.

Last month, several Afghan migrants who recently returned to Afghanistan from Pakistan said that they are facing serious challenges ahead of the winter season. They raised concerns about a lack of shelter, the need for winter assistance, and difficulties in obtaining electronic ID cards (tazkira), local media reported.

Abdul Baqi, one of the Afghan refugees who returned from Pakistan, stated: “Our main problem is that we have no shelter. When we return to the country, we don’t know where to go. We ask the Islamic Emirate to address our situation.”

They stated that the aid available is inadequate and mentioned that they still struggle to meet their basic living needs, Afghan media outlet Tolo News reported.

Another returnee, Abdul Bari, said: “Everyone knows most people are homeless, spending their days in the streets and along the roads.” Abdul Malik, a returnee, said that they are asked to apply for electronic ID cards when they reach their provinces and urged the authorities to provide them with ID cards.

Another Afghan refugee who returned from Pakistan, Abdul Qahar, urged the Taliban government to provide them with essential things like tents and shelter.