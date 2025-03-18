Over 5L students to appear for Telangana SSC exams 2025

Hyderabad: The Telangana SSC Public Exams 2025 will begin on March 21 and end on April 4, with more than 5.09 lakh students enrolled at 2650 exam centres across the state.

The exams will begin at 9:30 am to 12:30 pm, apart from certain subjects such as the First Language Composite Course (9:30 am-12:50 pm) and Science (divided into Physical Science and Biological Science on different days; 9:30 am-11:00 am).

Major measures for smooth conduct of SSC exams:

Security & Surveillance: CCTV cameras have been fixed in Chief Superintendents’ offices, and 144 flying squad teams will oversee examination centres.

Mobile Phone Ban: Students and exam officials are strictly banned from bringing mobile phones and electronic devices to the exam halls.

CrPC Section 144 will be imposed near examination centres to avoid malpractice.

Hall Tickets: Students may take hall tickets from their own schools or download them from the official website.

Control Room Support: A 24/7 control room has been set up at the Directorate of Government Examinations and district offices for grievance redressal (Phone: 040-23230942).

Authorities have urged students to visit their examination centres a day or two in advance and reach by 8:30 am on the exam day to avoid last-minute delays due to traffic or weather conditions.