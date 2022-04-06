Over 6% of child marriages across India are from Telangana: Centre

Hyderabad: Telangana has reported more than six percent of child marriages in the country between 2018 to 2020, according to the Ministry of Women and Child Development (MoWCD).

Of the 1809 child marriage cases reported in the country, Arunachal Pradesh accounts for 341 cases, followed by West Bengal with 236, Karnataka with 217, Tamil Nadu with 190, and Telangana, on the fifth position, accounts for 119 cases.

According to the information revealed by the MoWCD in the Rajya Sabah, the number of cases registered under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act (PCMA) for the years 2018, 2019, and 2020.

The state has also witnessed an increase in the number of cases over the years. While 24 cases of child marriages were reported in 2018, 35, and 60 new cases were reported in 2019 and 2020, respectively.