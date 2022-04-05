Interactive: Sex ratio in Telangana- best and worst districts

Hyderabad: In Telangana, the lowest female to male ratio is in the capital city. Hyderabad has just 959 females per 1000 males, according to a report released by the Council for Social Development (CSD) on Monday.

However, for every 1,000 males in the state, there are 1049 females. This is a considerable growth from 2015-2016 wherein the ratio was 1007 females per 1000 males. Jagtial has the highest ratio of 1219 females per 1000 males in the state.

Sex ratio of Telangana. (Courtesy: CSD report)

The CSD’s findings were published in a detailed statistical report on district-wise health and demographic status in Telangana. The report is based on two rounds of the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) – Round 4 (2015-2016) and Round 5 (2019-2020) conducted after the formation of the state in 2014.

Here’s an interactive denoting the sex ratio of three top and bottom districts in Telangana:

Although social practices such as female foeticide and infanticide have made it difficult for a uniform sex ratio, Telangana has managed to lessen the gap significantly. To prevent sex-selective abortions (i.e., female infanticide), India outlawed prenatal sex determination in 1996.

According to the report, the sex ratio at birth for children born in the past five years stands at 894 females for every 1,000 males in the state— a slight improvement from 872 in 2015-16.

However, the numbers do not look great for Hyderabad as the ratio of female to male children born in the last five years is less than the state’s average. Hyderabad has 844 female children born per 1000 male children born in the last five years.