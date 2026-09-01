Over 7.8 crore ITRs filed for AY 2026-27 till August 31

New Delhi: A record over 7.8 crore ITRs have been filed for assessment year (AY) 2026-27 till August 31, the income tax department said on Tuesday, September 1.

Last year, over 7.3 crore income tax returns (ITRs) were filed by September 16, 2025, the extended deadline for filing returns for non-audit cases for AY 2025-26.

“A record 7.8 crore+ ITRs have been filed for AY 2026-27 as on August 31,2026,” the I-T department said in a X post.

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This also includes over 5.9 crore ITR-1 and ITR-2, which were filed by the due date of July 31.

August 31, 2026, was the due date for filing ITRs for AY 2026-27 for taxpayers with business or professional income who are not subject to audit. If a taxpayer falls in the non-audit category, he/she can file the applicable ITR (ITR-3, ITR-4, ITR-5 or ITR-7).

ITR-3 is filed by individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) with income from a proprietary business or profession.

ITR-4 is a simpler form that caters to small and medium taxpayers.

ITR-5 is filed by firms and Limited Liability Partnership and Cooperative Societies. ITR-6 is filed by companies registered under Companies Act and ITR-7 by trusts and charitable institutions.