Over 70% eligible teens get 1st dose of Covid vaccine

New Delhi: Over 70 per cent of the adolescents between the 15 to 18 age bracket have received their first dose of Covid vaccine. As per the government’s CoWIN portal, a total of 6,69,85,609 youngsters of this age group have been administered Covid vaccines so far.

As per the ministry report on Sunday morning, a total of 5,20,32,858 first vaccine doses and 1,47,92,245 second doses have been administered so far among the adolescents of 15 to 18 age bracket.

Union Health Ministry Mansukh Mandaviya has appealed to the eligible youngsters to get vaccinated at the earliest. “Young India further strengthening the world’s largest vaccination drive. Over 70% of our youngsters between 15-18 age group have received their 1st dose of COVID19 vaccine. I appeal to all eligible young friends to get vaccinated at the earliest”, Mandaviya said in a tweet on Sunday.

With the administration of more than 49.16 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 172.81 crore as per the health ministry report on Sunday morning. This has been achieved through 1,93,53,556 sessions.

A total of 1,72,30,955 precaution doses have been administered so far among the eligible beneficiaries which includes 38,78,308 healthcare workers, 53,58,037 frontline workers and 79,94,610 doses for over 60 plus population.

The nationwide drive to vaccinate teenagers in this age group of 15-18 years was rolled out on January 3. As of now only Bharat Biotech’s indigenously-made Covaxin is being administered to this age bracket.

Meanwhile, India has started showing declining Covid trends over the past few weeks. On Sunday, the nation reported below 50,000 Covid cases after 40 days.