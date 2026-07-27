Over 800 Indian expats died in workplace accidents since 2023

Hyderabad: More than 800 Indian expats died in workplace accidents between 2023 and 2025.

According to data presented by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), nearly 55 percent of the fatalities were reported from Arab countries.

Saudi Arabia tops workplace deaths

Among Gulf countries, Saudi Arabia reported the highest number of workplace deaths involving Indian workers. It reported 182 fatalities over the three-year period.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) recorded the second-highest number with 128 deaths.

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Safety issues behind worker deaths

As per the Telangana NRI Migrants’ Association, several factors contribute to workplace deaths, including poor use of safety equipment, lack of adherence to safety rules, technical failures at worksites, and inadequate safety and skill training before workers leave India.

The association also pointed out that many workers spend their days in temperatures above 45 degrees Celsius and return to accommodation maintained at around 20 degrees Celsius.

According to the association, these sharp daily temperature changes can lead to serious health problems.

High-risk jobs in gulf countries

The association said a large number of Indian workers in Gulf countries are employed in sectors such as construction, retail, warehouses, and the automobile industry, where workplace risks are higher.

The Times of India quoted Manda Bheem Reddy, Vice-Chairman of the Telangana NRI Cell, as saying that some workers fail to wear essential protective gear such as helmets, boots, and gloves while working in hazardous industries.

According to the Telangana Government’s NRI Advisory Committee, in 2025, over 250 people from Telangana died in Gulf countries.

Although the state government has so far provided Rs 5 lakh compensation to the families of 150 deceased workers, kins of another 100 families are still waiting.