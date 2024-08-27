Over 83 kg ganja valued at Rs 33.50 lakh seized in Telangana

Hyderabad: Police seized 83.4 kg of ganja (cannabis) valued at Rs 33.50 lakh in Telangana’s Sangareddy district on Tuesday, August 27.

According to the police, ganja was seized from a car at the Kankol checkpoint during vehicle checking.

The contraband was being transported from the Andhra Odisha Border (AOB) area to Maharashtra. The person transporting the drug in the car was arrested.

The accused, Ashok, is a resident of the Chittoor district of neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

Prohibition and Excise Enforcement personnel seized the vehicle with the Madhya Pradesh registration number. The seizure was made during the checking of vehicles at the checkpost. A police officer said the ganja was concealed in a special box created under the rear seat.

The police took up further investigation into the case.

Several such cases of transportation of ganja from the AOB area to other states through Telangana were detected in recent months.

Hyderabad police on Monday seized 10 kg of the contraband and arrested five interstate drug peddlers, including two women.

The sleuths of the commissioner’s task force, South West Team, along with Mangalhat Police, seized the dry Ganja at Aramghar colony, Dhoolpet, and arrested five accused, including a couple from Odisha.

Bharath Alyana and his wife, Padma Thula Alyana, were earlier arrested by Khammam police in the Ganja case. The police then seized 32 kg of ganja from their possession.

Authorities in Telangana are conducting an intensive drive to root out the menace of drugs. The state government recently allocated Rs 200 crore for the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau to strengthen the measures for eliminating the drug menace.

Chief minister A Revanth Reddy said on Sunday that his government is working to root out the menace of drugs and make Telangana a drug-free state.

He said the state government constituted the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau to eradicate the drug menace.

The chief minister voiced concern that youth are destroying their lives by becoming drug addicts.

(With inputs from IANS)