Hyderabad: Man ransacks religious place in Santoshnagar, protest ensues

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed at Rakshapuram in Santoshnagar on Monday night after a man belonging to a particular community went inside and ransacked a religious place. While the motivations are unsure, the man’s family claims that he is suffering from mental health issues.

On coming to know about the incident, a huge crowd gathered at the spot in the Old City and started raising slogans demanding action and a thorough enquiry into the incident by the police. The crowd squattered on the Rakshapuram road and started singing Bhajans in protest.

After getting informed about the incident at the religious place at Santoshnagar, the Hyderabad police reached the spot and tried to persuade the protesters that a thorough enquiry will be done. Senior police officials reached the spot and negotiated with the protesters.

The people relented after the Hyderabad police assured an impartial probe into the incident. In view of trouble the Task Force and CAR police were deployed in Santoshnagar and Rakshapuram.

The family of the man who went inside the temple said he is suffering from mental health issues and undergoing treatment at Institute of Mental Health Erragadda in Hyderabad.