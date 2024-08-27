Bajrang Dal men thrash Telangana girls for offering namaz in school: Amjed Ullah

Hyderabad: Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan has alleged that Bajrang Dal men thrashed girls for offering namaz in a school in Telangana.

In a letter to the chief minister of Telangana, Revanth Reddy, he claimed that Bajrang Dal members entered Chanakya High School in Wanaparthy and threatened and assaulted some Muslim girls who were offering namaz with permission from the school authorities.

Telangana school girls were offering namaz on Friday

He further stated that although the incident took place on Friday, August 23, no FIR has been registered so far.

In the letter, he wrote, “I request you to kindly ask the Superintendent of Police, Wanaparthy District, to thoroughly investigate this case and arrest all Bajrang Dal culprits involved in the above incident immediately.”

“The incident has not only hurt Muslim sentiments but has also created fear among parents and students,” he added.

MBT spokesperson shares videos

The MBT spokesperson also shared videos of Bajrang Dal men inside the school premises when girls were offering namaz.

Some anti-social elements belonging to Bajrang Dal entered Chanakya High School in Wanaparthy and threatened and thrashed some muslim girls who were offering Namaz with permission from school authorities and also warned the school authorities on 23rd Aug, but irony of the… pic.twitter.com/px3119QvD6 — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) August 27, 2024

In the videos, they are seen entering the premises and questioning the girl students about who gave permission for the namaz in the school. In another video, they are seen arguing with the school authorities.