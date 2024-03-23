5 Telangana government school girls hospitalised for food poisoning

Hyderabad: Five students from a government school in Telangana’s Janagon district were rushed to the district hospital on displaying symptoms of food poisoning early on Friday, March 22.

The female students of the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society’s (TSWREIS) school, in Pembarthy village, reportedly experienced vomiting and stomach aches after consuming rice with sambar and brinjal curry at their hostel mess the previous night.

The female students accused the mess contractor of regularly serving substandard food, which often contained insects in the vegetables used for cooking.

The hostel management and faculty are being accused of withholding details of the incident from the parents of the girls. The incident came to light after the students were rushed to the hospital from the Telangana government school hostel.

The collector of Jangaon, Telangana, has ordered an inspection of the government school and an enquiry into the incident has been initiated. Food samples have been collected for investigation. The collector has also promised action against the mess contractor.

This is not the first time that students of a government school have fallen ill due to substandard food and hygiene at a government school in Telangana.

In the same district in 2022, 20 students of a residential school suffered food poisoning. The incident occurred at the Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya which is run by the Telangana government, where the students alleged that a lizard was found in the food.

In the same year, several cases of food poisoning were reported at Telangana government school which came to light after the children were rushed to the hospitals for medical attention.