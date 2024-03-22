Telangana: Infant found dead in Mancherial, probe underway

Hyderabad: A new-born girl was found dead at an agricultural field in Bheemini, Mancherial district, on Thursday, March 21. A case has been filed under Section 174 of the Indian Penal Code (suspicious death), and her mother is being questioned.

According to local authorities, the newborn was put to sleep at a site on the farm where her parents were working. When her parents returned, the infant was found dead.

According to locals, the infant may have been attacked by a dog. However, the police said that they did not discover any visible wounds on the child.

To determine the cause of death, the infant body was moved for a post-mortem examination (PME). “We still don’t know what caused the death. It may have been caused by malnutrition or heat stroke,” according to Mancherial police.

“If PME indicates any foul play, we have to probe her family members and others who were near the field. The new-born’s mother has been taken into custody,” police said.