Hyderabad: 19-yr-old strangled to death after mother finds her with boyfriend

Hyderabad: A 46-year-old woman in Hyderabad, India, has been arrested for allegedly killing her 19-year-old daughter after finding her at home with her boyfriend.

The incident occurred in Ibrahimpatnam, where the woman discovered her daughter with her boyfriend and became enraged, leading her to kill the teenager.

The woman tried to pass off her daughter’s death as a suicide but was later detained for questioning.

The interrogation with the mother was based on the complaint of the victim’s brother who claimed that he witnessed his mother strangling her with a saree, reported NDTV.

The daughter was pursuing undergraduation at a private college in Dilsukhnagar.

The woman was angered over her daughter’s relationship with the boyfriend as the family was looking for suitable matches for her.