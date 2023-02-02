Over 9.79 lakh vacancies across 78 depts: Govt

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Published: 2nd February 2023 7:23 pm IST
Govt to move Central Universities (Amendment) Bill 2022 in RS

New Delhi: Over 9.79 lakh vacancies exist in the central government across 78 ministries and departments, with railways accounting for 2.93 lakh, defence (civil) for 2.64 lakh and home affairs for 1.43 lakh vacancies, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

In a written reply to a question from BJP MP Sushil Modi, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said the ongoing ‘Rozgar Mela’ will act as a catalyst in employment and self-employment generation besides providing gainful service opportunities to 10 lakh youth over a period of one year or so.

Also Read
Govt looking at ‘wrong place’ to find ‘right’ person: Cong over vacancies in tech institutes

‘Rozgar Mela’ events are being held across the country and new appointees are being inducted into various central ministries, departments, central public sector undertaking and autonomous bodies among others, he added.

The minister added that a National Recruitment Agency has been constituted and has done a detailed study of recruitment systems at the Centre as well as states in order to adopt best practices.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button