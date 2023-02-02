Over 9.79 lakh vacancies across 78 depts: Govt

New Delhi: Over 9.79 lakh vacancies exist in the central government across 78 ministries and departments, with railways accounting for 2.93 lakh, defence (civil) for 2.64 lakh and home affairs for 1.43 lakh vacancies, the Rajya Sabha was informed on Thursday.

In a written reply to a question from BJP MP Sushil Modi, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said the ongoing ‘Rozgar Mela’ will act as a catalyst in employment and self-employment generation besides providing gainful service opportunities to 10 lakh youth over a period of one year or so.

‘Rozgar Mela’ events are being held across the country and new appointees are being inducted into various central ministries, departments, central public sector undertaking and autonomous bodies among others, he added.

The minister added that a National Recruitment Agency has been constituted and has done a detailed study of recruitment systems at the Centre as well as states in order to adopt best practices.