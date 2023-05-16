Over one kg gold seized at Hyderabad airport

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 16th May 2023 8:12 am IST
Hyderabad: Customs officials based on specific information caught a female passenger who arrived from Muscat on Monday and attempted to smuggle gold at RGIA Shamshabad.

On thorough search conducted by customs officers, gold weighing 1,476 grams in paste form concealed inside a sanitary pad was found in the flight. The sanitary pad was hidden near the seat in which the passenger travelled.

The smuggled gold which is worth Rs 77,90,534 has been seized by Customs. The passenger has been arrested under Indian Customs Act, 1962.

Further investigation is in progress.

