Over Rs 2cr seized from Jaipur Ganpati Plaza locker

Jaipur: Following allegations by Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena, Income Tax (IT) Department on Sunday again raided the Ganpati Plaza in Jaipur.

The IT officials said that they have ceased Rs 2.46 crore from one of the lockers in the plaza. They said that the locker was filled with Rs 500 notes.

So far, IT officials have inspected 761 lockers. There are still 339 lockers which need to be investigated.

The IT officials said that on Tuesday, they checked three lockers and 1.25 crore in cash and 1 kg of gold were found in it.

“Two other lockers were also checked on Saturday and property documents were found in it. On the basis of these documents, efforts are being made to reach the locker owner,” the officials said.

They said that there are also some lockers whose name and address are missing.

Income Tax officials said that the investigation will continue until all the locker owners come and open their lockers.

There are around 1100 lockers inside Ganpati Plaza in Jaipur which have been built underground of the plaza.