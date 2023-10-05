Income Tax raids underway at over 14 locations in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Income Tax is currently conducting searches at over 14 locations in Hyderabad. The raids are allegedly being conducted on several businessmen and politicians linked to the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) party.

The searches are underway at the residence and offices of businessmen Prasad, Koteswara Rao, Raghuveer, and…

As per reports, searches are being conducted at locations related to BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath. The residence and offices of businessmen Prasad, Koteswara Rao, Raghuveer, and Vajranath are also being searched. The businessmen are the relatives of the MLA.

The officials were reportedly looking into complaints of tax evasion. They were checking records of financial transactions. The I-T sleuths were also checking computers, laptops, and other digital records.

More details awaited.