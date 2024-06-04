Over Rs 8K cr added on Zerodha’s Kite app on Lok Sabha election results day

New Delhi: More than Rs 8,000 crore in funds was added on Zerodha’s Kite app on the Lok Sabha election results day, according to a chart shared by the brokerage firm’s co-founder and CEO Nithin Kamath on Tuesday.

Kamath, in a post on X, shared the activity chart with the caption, “Activity today on Kite”.

As per the chart, nearly 34.5 million orders were placed on the Kite app.

The app also witnessed more than 8 million logins and over 1 million GTT triggered.

However, jitters of counting day led the Indian indices to experience their biggest fall in the last four years with the investors losing nearly Rs 30 lakh crore in a single season.

As the counting for the Lok Sabha polls entered the final phase, Sensex closed 4,389 points down, or 5.74 per cent, at 72,079, while Nifty shed 1,379 points, or 5.93 per cent, to close at 21,884 on Tuesday.

Nifty Bank suffered a loss of over 4,051 points, or 7.95 per cent, to close at 46,928.