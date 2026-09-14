Overhead wires snap near Moula Ali, disrupt Hyderabad trains

The incident occurred at around 10 pm between Secunderabad and Lalaguda stations.

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Electric train moving through lush green landscape near Hi-Tec City station during Dasara.
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Hyderabad: Train services were briefly disrupted in the Secunderabad division after overhead electric wires reportedly snapped and fell on a moving Intercity Express near Moula Ali on Sunday, September 13.

The incident occurred occurred at 10:38 pm between Secunderabad and Lalaguda stations. A loud noise was heard after which the train was stopped near Moula Ali.

A few train services were disrupted for about 10 minutes but were restored promptly. No casualties or injuries have been reported, Railway officials said.

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