‘Overrepresentation of West’: DU drops Kashmir, Israel-Palestine case studies

In a shocking move, the Standing Committee on Academic Matters of Delhi University (DU) removed case studies on Kashmir and the Israel-Palestine conflict from its psychological elective syllabus, reportedly stating “Kashmir is resolved” and “there’s no need to teach about Israel-Palestine.”

The decision was taken last week. Infact, committee chair, Professor Shri Prakash Singh, has recommended “Indian ways of thinking” through epics like the Mahabharata and the Bhagavad Gita, The Observer Post reported.

In a meeting chaired by him, the professor allegedly said, “There is an overrepresentation of Western ideas. We need a more Indianised approach.”

Also Read Mughals, Delhi Sultanate completely dropped from new NCERT textbooks

The elective paper, Psychology of Peace, covered various conflicts and conflict resolutions, including domestic conflicts like the Northeast India and Kashmir as well as international such as the Israel-Palestine conflict. Kashmir and Israel-Palestine have now been removed.

The move by DU’s standing committee to drop the case studies from the elective syllabus has led to strong objections among the faculty. “These topics are vital for a modern understanding of Indian society. Ignoring them reduces the relevance of psychology in addressing lived realities,” said Professor Monami Sinha, who is a member of both the Standing Committee and Academic Council.

There have been no comments from either the head of the Psychology department or Professor Shri Prakash Singh.