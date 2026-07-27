Overspeeding car fatally hits labourer in Rajendranagar, one held

Hyderabad: A 22-year-old man was arrested for overspeeding and hitting a migrant labourer, resulting in his death, near the office of Rajendranagar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) late Sunday night, July 26.

The accused has been identified as Sai Nithin, a resident of Manasa Hills. He and a woman passenger were driving at high speed when the car hit 53-year-old Dhiren Rai. Rai died on the spot.

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Locals rushed to the spot and caught hold of Nithin. He was taken to the Rajendranagar Police Station. Dhiren’s friend also arrived and filed a complaint.

Dhiren hailed from West Bengal. His body was sent for postmortem to Osmania Hospital.