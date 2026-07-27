Overspeeding car fatally hits labourer in Rajendranagar, one held

The accused has been identified as Sai Nithin, a resident of Manasa Hills.

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Damaged red car with shattered windshield after accident in Rajendranagar.

Hyderabad: A 22-year-old man was arrested for overspeeding and hitting a migrant labourer, resulting in his death, near the office of Rajendranagar Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) late Sunday night, July 26.

The accused has been identified as Sai Nithin, a resident of Manasa Hills. He and a woman passenger were driving at high speed when the car hit 53-year-old Dhiren Rai. Rai died on the spot.

Locals rushed to the spot and caught hold of Nithin. He was taken to the Rajendranagar Police Station. Dhiren’s friend also arrived and filed a complaint.

Subhan Bakery

Dhiren hailed from West Bengal. His body was sent for postmortem to Osmania Hospital.

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