Two teenagers killed, one injured in road accident in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a road accident, two 17-year-old boys were killed, and another teenager was injured in Hyderabad on Sunday, July 26.

The accident took place in an area that falls under the Kukatpally Police Station limits. The deceased were identified as Mahesh and Lakshmi Teja.

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According to the police, the road accident took place when the three teenagers were travelling on a scooter to play cricket in Hyderabad. Their two-wheeler was allegedly rammed by a speeding tipper lorry.

Two 17-year-old boys, Mahesh and Lakshmi Teja, were killed and another teenager was injured after a speeding tipper lorry allegedly rammed their scooter in Hyderabad's Kukatpally on Sunday.



The three were on their way to play cricket when the accident occurred. Police have… pic.twitter.com/tg2XecyGIH — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) July 26, 2026

Upon receiving the information, the Kukatpally Police rushed to the spot, registered a case and launched an investigation.

Later, the police shifted the bodies of the two deceased to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Further investigation into the case is underway.