Two teenagers killed, one injured in road accident in Hyderabad

Police shifted the bodies of the two deceased to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:
Two teenagers killed, one injured in road accident in Hyderabad
Two teenagers killed, one injured in road accident in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a road accident, two 17-year-old boys were killed, and another teenager was injured in Hyderabad on Sunday, July 26.

The accident took place in an area that falls under the Kukatpally Police Station limits. The deceased were identified as Mahesh and Lakshmi Teja.

According to the police, the road accident took place when the three teenagers were travelling on a scooter to play cricket in Hyderabad. Their two-wheeler was allegedly rammed by a speeding tipper lorry.

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Upon receiving the information, the Kukatpally Police rushed to the spot, registered a case and launched an investigation.

Later, the police shifted the bodies of the two deceased to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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