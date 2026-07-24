Truck driver dies in accident in Telangana’s Khammam district

The deceased was identified as Mohammed Arif.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:
Representational image
Representational image

Hyderabad: A 38-year-old truck driver from Karnataka died in a road accident in Telangana’s Khammam district on July 22.

The deceased was identified as Mohammed Arif, and the accident occurred in Penuballi mandal, where the truck rammed into a tree, and Arif died on the spot as he was trapped in the cabin.

Police suspect driver may have dozed off

Speaking to Siasat.com, VM Banjar Police said, ” The accident occurred between midnight and 1 am. The driver may have fallen asleep, due to which the truck crashed into the tree.”

Subhan Bakery

The police registered a case of death due to rash and negligent driving under section 106 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime and Accident updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button