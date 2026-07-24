Truck driver dies in accident in Telangana’s Khammam district

Hyderabad: A 38-year-old truck driver from Karnataka died in a road accident in Telangana’s Khammam district on July 22.

The deceased was identified as Mohammed Arif, and the accident occurred in Penuballi mandal, where the truck rammed into a tree, and Arif died on the spot as he was trapped in the cabin.

Police suspect driver may have dozed off

Speaking to Siasat.com, VM Banjar Police said, ” The accident occurred between midnight and 1 am. The driver may have fallen asleep, due to which the truck crashed into the tree.”

The police registered a case of death due to rash and negligent driving under section 106 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.