Telangana: Lorry driver burnt alive after collision on NH-44

Jawar Singh was trapped inside the cabin of his jowar-laden lorry after it rammed into a stationary truck on NH-44, triggering a fire.

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A firefighter inspecting a vehicle fire on a highway at sunset.
Telangana: Lorry driver burnt alive after collision on NH-44.

Hyderabad: A lorry driver was killed after being trapped inside his vehicle when it caught fire following a collision with a stationary truck on National Highway 44 near Medipalli village in Nirmal Rural mandal on Thursday, June 11.

The deceased was identified as Jawar Singh. According to police, Singh was driving a lorry loaded with jowar from Sonala village in Boath mandal of Adilabad district to Hyderabad when the vehicle rammed into the rear of a parked lorry carrying potatoes.

The potato-laden truck was travelling from Maharashtra to Andhra Pradesh’s Palnadu district and had reportedly been stationed on the highway when the accident occurred.

Subhan Bakery

Impact of collision triggered sparks

Officials said the impact of the collision triggered sparks, which quickly ignited a fire in the cabin of the jowar-laden lorry. Singh was unable to escape and was charred to death inside the vehicle.

Police reached the spot and launched an investigation into the incident. Further details are awaited.

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