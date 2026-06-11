Hyderabad: 67-yr-old woman dies in accident while crossing road

Hyderabad: A 67-year-old woman died after being hit by a mini bus while crossing the road in Hyderabad’s Serilingampally on Thursday, June 11.

The incident occurred in Madinaguda under the Miyapur Police. A video shared online showed the woman lying on the roadside following the accident.

A 67-year-old woman died after being hit by a mini bus while crossing the road in Hyderabad's Serilingampally on Thursday, June 11.



The incident occurred in Madinaguda under the Miyapur police. A video shared online showed the woman lying on the roadside following the accident.… pic.twitter.com/6NoQcQLbHQ — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) June 11, 2026

Some media reports claimed that the victim died as she was unattended for 35 minutes after the accident.

However, the Miyapur Police clarified that the woman died after being hit by the mini bus.

Speaking to Siasat.com, an official from the Miyapur Police said, “The woman was identified as Usha Sanghvi and the accident occurred at 7:30 am. Following the accident, the body was shifted to the Gandhi Hospital for postmortem and subsequently handed over to the family.”

A case of death due to rash and negligent driving was registered under Section 106 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).