8,000 killed in road accidents in Telangana annually: Shikha Goel

She was speaking at the inauguration of a free eye check-up camp at the Siddipet Police Convention Centre, as part of the 'Arrive Alive' program.

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Enhanced road safety campaign event in Telangana with police officials and speakers at The Siasat Daily.
Road accidents claim 8k lives in Telangana annually: Shikha Goel

Hyderabad: Telangana State Home Department Principal Secretary Shikha Goel, on Wednesday, June 10, said that 8,000 people die every year in road accidents in the state, with a majority of accidents taking place on rural roads.

She was speaking at the inauguration of a free eye check-up camp at the Siddipet Police Convention Centre, as part of the ‘Arrive Alive’ program. Helmets and medical kits were also distributed to motorists as part of the program.

District Collector K Haimavathi, Siddipet Police Commissioner Rashmi Perumal and other officials were also present at the event.

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The attendees were given a practical demonstration on how to administer immediate Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR), along with presentations on road safety tips, traffic rules and violations.

District Collector K Haimavathi urged the public to act promptly and call an ambulance when witnessing an accident instead of wasting time filming videos. “Act as responsible citizens by compassionately helping the victims and performing CPR if necessary to save lives. Our ultimate resolve is that everyone must reach home safely,” she said.

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