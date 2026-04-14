Owaisi brothers, Manusmriti share common ideology: Hyderabad DCC

Hyderabad: Hyderabad District Congress Committee (DCC) President Syed Khalid Saifullah alleged that there was no difference in the mindset of the Owaisi brothers and the Manusmriti ideology.

Saifullah made the remarks while addressing the celebrations of Bharat Ratna Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar Jayanthi held at Narsing Nagar on Uppuguda Station Road in the Old City on Tuesday, April 14.

He said any system that promoted control by a few people went against the spirit of the Constitution.

Saifullah referred to an old statement of late All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi, when he had said, “Siyasat hamare ghar ki laundi hai,” which translates into English as “The government is the slave girl of our house.”

He said that remark reflected the belief that politics was controlled by one family.

Saifullah said such a mindset was against the values of equality, justice and fraternity laid down by Dr BR Ambedkar, who fought his entire life to ensure equal rights and dignity for all sections of society.

He alleged that the same thinking was being followed by AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi and Floor Leader in the Legislative Assembly, Akbaruddin Owaisi.

“Due to arrogance, they give a false impression that no one else can win elections against them. This approach is similar to the Manusmriti ideology, where power is limited to a few and denied to others,” Safiullah said, adding that Ambedkar had strongly opposed such ideas and fought to end social inequalities.

Saifullah called upon people to question such systems and support politics that promoted equality and fairness. He said the Congress party stood for inclusive governance and equal representation.

Saifullah also recalled the ‘Mahad Satyagraha‘ of December 25, 1927, where Dr Ambedkar publicly burned the Manusmriti to protest against caste discrimination and social injustice, which was a strong message against inequality and oppression.

He said the incident took place during the Mahad Conference, where Ambedkar led a movement demanding equal access to public resources like the Chavadar Tank. He said the resolution to burn the Manusmriti was moved by his associate Gangadhar Neelkanth Sahastrabuddhe.

Saifullah said Ambedkar’s struggle was not just against caste discrimination but against all forms of inequality.

He said Ambedkar Jayanti was not just a day of remembrance but a reminder of these values. He urged the people to follow Ambedkar’s path and support democratic and inclusive politics.

As part of the programme, leaders paid floral tributes to Dr Ambedkar, and a collective reading of the Preamble to the Constitution was also held. Several leaders and guests addressed the gathering and spoke about Ambedkar’s role in shaping modern India.