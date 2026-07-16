Owaisi condemns stabbing of Indian man in US over religion

"It is very sad, condemnable," Owaisi said, adding that people belonging to minority communities are being targeted in trains and on roads.

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Owaisi speaking passionately, wearing white traditional attire and glasses, in a public setting.
Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday, July 16, condemned the alleged stabbing of an Indian man in the US because of his religion.

Syed Sohailuddin, a worker in the Valley City Mall in West Valley City, Utah, was allegedly stabbed on Monday afternoon by Peter Michael Larsen, who asked the victim his religion, Fox 13 News reported.

“It is very sad, condemnable,” Owaisi said, adding that people belonging to minority communities are being targeted in trains and on roads.

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Ensure names stay on electoral rolls: Owaisi on SIR

On SIR, he said AIMIM workers are conducting awareness programmes in Telangana and other states to help people fill up forms correctly, respond to notices, and ensure that their names remain on the electoral rolls.

He said the AIMIM has appealed to the Telangana government to issue Permanent Residence Certificates to help poor people during the ongoing SIR.

The Election Commission on July 15 extended the schedule for the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Telangana and two other states and Delhi.

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In Telangana, the draft rolls will be published on August 10 while the final rolls will be published on October 12.

Owaisi also said the drug menace is like termites eating away society from within. He asserted that anyone involved in consuming, selling, or trafficking drugs must be dealt with strictly.

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