Owaisi files plea, review petition over SIR in Supreme Court

Hyderabad: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday, October 14, said his party has filed a petition and a review petition over SIR in the Supreme Court, as it is not known whether decisions are being taken by the Election Commission unanimously or not and also over the changes made to statutory forms.

As per law, the EC is supposed to work collectively, but it is not known whether the decisions were unanimous or if there was any dissenting voice, he said.

“We filed the review petition also because the Supreme Court upheld SIR. We were petitioners in the Bihar SIR case. It is not understood whether the statutory form for enumeration has been changed. We don’t have any material. We filed a detailed petition in the Supreme Court,” he told reporters.

‘No Telangana party matched AIMIM’s efforts’

Owaisi asserted that no other party in Telangana has matched AIMIM’s efforts during the SIR process in the last three months.

He noted that AIMIM developed an app to assist people during the SIR process across religions in Telangana, Maharashtra, Delhi and three districts in Uttarakhand.

“Why could other political parties not do similar work?” he asked.

“Though the AIMIM feels that the SIR was wrong, the process got a verdict in its favour in the Supreme Court. What are the options we are left with? Now, we have filed a review petition,” he said.

‘In UP, talks still on’

Talking about assembly polls to be held next year in Uttar Pradesh, Owaisi, who had earlier set a deadline till October 2 for opposition parties in the northern state to clinch an alliance, said talks are still on.

He said an alliance should be formed in Uttar Pradesh to prevent the re-election of the BJP government led by Yogi Adityanath for a third time.

“We are saying that if you (Samajwadi Party and others) want to prevent Yogi Adityanath from becoming chief minister for a third time, something we also do not want, let us talk. We will form an alliance. Even today, we are making efforts to forge an alliance to ensure that the BJP does not form the government for a third time,” he said.

Responding to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s assertion that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and the Opposition should be ready for a “crushing defeat” in 2029, he said the AIMIM’s consistent goal remains to defeat the BJP, and other political parties must chart their own course of action.

Noting that high-profile leaders like Union Minister Amit Shah and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had campaigned against him in Hyderabad, he said, “Despite this, AIMIM continues to work towards stopping the BJP in 2029.”

‘Nobody has exclusive right on protesting over SIR’

Countering criticism against AIMIM, Owaisi defended his party’s stance in opposing the SIR and said no party had any exclusive rights over the issue.

“Am I a band baja party that I will come and stand after you tell me? I should hit the streets, but I cannot sit in front of you and talk,” he said, in reference to Congress and other parties not engaging with AIMIM in the context of UP polls.

Asserting that his party has been against the SIR since the beginning, he said his party had approached the apex court over SIR in Bihar.

AIMIM has been working legally, politically and publicly against SIR, he said.

‘AIMIM good for Khairatabad bypoll, not so in Delhi?’

Owaisi, who appeared to express disappointment with Congress, referred to Congress seeking support of AIMIM in the by-election held to Jubilee Hills assembly segment in Telangana and asked whether the party was good for the bypoll but bad in Delhi.

“Don’t know what will happen in Khairatabad,” he said.

A bypoll would be held for the Khairatabad assembly seat in Hyderabad, as the sitting BRS MLA has been disqualified for defecting to the Congress.

“If you are making it an elite club (protests against SIR). Congratulations to you. We will do our work. We will continue to protest. But understand that no one can be a contractor of any issue,” he said.

BJP scared of white-skinned? Owaisi on Elon Musk

Slamming US billionaire Elon Musk over his stance on Starlink’s satellite communication services in India, the AIMIM president, however, asked why the BJP is “scared” over white-skinned persons.

“Elon Musk is terming someone as Prime Minister (of India). BJP people should open their mouths. The country will decide how the country’s resources would be used. Is the white-skinned going to dictate to us?” he asked. Data charges in India are the lowest in the world, he said.

He said PM Modi should show his “56 ft chest and say “Nothing doing, bye-bye” to Musk.

Asked about Jantar Mantar being de-notified as a protest site, he asked why the government is against protests. As long as there is no violence, protests should be allowed, he said,

Owaisi also said the arrest of CJP leaders was not necessary, and they could have been given bail at the police station itself or a notice, he said.

The CJP leaders were arrested for allegedly violating their peace bonds and trespassing into Jantar Mantar on Tuesday after it had been de-notified as a protest area.