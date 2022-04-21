Owaisi has Jinnah’s DNA, believes in no law except Sharia: Giriraj Singh

Begusarai: Union minister Giriraj Singh on Wednesday alleged that AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi had “Jinnah’s DNA”, looked at every issue from a “Hindu versus Muslim angle” and believed in “no law except the Sharia”.

The firebrand BJP leader was reacting to Owaisi’s outbursts over the demolition drive at Jehangirpuri locality in Delhi which was hit by communal violence recently.

The Hyderabad MP has likened the demolition drive to the Turkman Gate incident during the Emergency and charged the BJP-controlled municipal corporation in Delhi with “punishing poor Muslims for daring to stay alive”.

When reporters sought Singh’s reaction on the same at his parliamentary constituency here, he snapped, “I don’t have full knowledge of what has happened in Delhi. But I believe the municipal authorities must have acted in accordance with law.”

“However, people like Owaisi look at everything from a Hindu versus Muslim angle. They do so because they have Jinnah’s DNA and believe in Sharia law, not the law of the land,” said the Union minister known for pulling no punches.

However, Singh squirmed and reacted with barely concealed distaste when his attention was drawn to the remarks of former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, who has triggered a controversy by calling into question the historicity of Lord Ram.

“It is a free country where everybody can say what he pleases. We are devotees of Lord Ram whose historicity has the Supreme Court’s stamp of approval,” said the BJP leader, referring to the judgement on the Ayodhya title suit which has paved way for construction of a temple at the site referred to as the “Ram Janmabhoomi”.

Meanwhile, a leader of the JD(U) controlled by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, an NDA ally, sneered at the Union minister for his repeated complaint that “Hindus are under duress” in the state.

“He is a firebrand leader of the party which rules the Centre and is a partner in the government in the state. As such, his utterances give a bad name to the Sanatan Dharma and its followers,” said JD(U) MLC Ghulam Rasul Baliyavi.