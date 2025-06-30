Owaisi keen on alliance with Mahagathbandhan to defeat BJP in Bihar

Hyderabad: Hyderabad MP and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi has announced that his party is in talks with leaders of the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, aiming to defeat the BJP-led NDA in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections scheduled for later this year.

Owaisi stated that the primary objective is to prevent the return of the NDA to power in the state.

Talks with Mahagathbandhan

Owaisi revealed that AIMIM’s Bihar state president, Akhtarul Iman has initiated discussions with Mahagathbandhan leaders, including those from the RJD and Congress.

He emphasised that AIMIM is considering contesting the elections in alliance with the Mahagathbandhan to maximise opposition strength against the BJP and NDA.

However, he clarified that if the grand alliance parties do not agree to a partnership, AIMIM is prepared to field candidates in all constituencies across Bihar.

Highlighting AIMIM’s organisational strength, particularly in the Seemanchal region, Owaisi noted that the party has a significant base there and intends to contest from Seemanchal as well as other regions.

He recalled that in the previous elections, AIMIM won five seats in Seemanchal, although four MLAs later defected to the RJD, which was a setback for the party.

On voter list revision in Bihar

Owaisi also raised strong concerns regarding the ongoing “Special Intensive Revision” of the voters’ list in Bihar. He criticised the process, arguing that the requirement for documents such as birth certificates, residence proofs, and parental residence certificates would disproportionately affect the poor, especially those displaced by floods in regions like Seemanchal.

Owaisi warned that these stringent requirements could disenfranchise thousands of impoverished families, denying them their constitutional right to vote.

He has formally written to the Election Commission of India, describing the new voter registration procedures as “legally questionable and potentially harmful” to genuine voters, stating that such measures could “undermine the constitutional rights of many citizens.”