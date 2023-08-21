Owaisi, not CM, will choose BRS candidate for Goshamahal: Raja Singh

Hyderabad: Soon after chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao released a list of BRS candidates for the forthcoming Assembly elections on Monday, August 21, suspended Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh mounted an attack on the ruling party.

Taking to social media, Raja Singh said that the Bharath Rashtra Samithi (BRS) did not to release the name of candidate for Goshamahal constituency to appease AIMIM.

“BRS Goshamahal constituency ticket is in the hands of AIMIM. Party chief Asaduddin Owaisi, and not the chief minister, will finalize the name of BRS candidate from Goshamahal,” said Raja Singh.

The BRS did not announce its candidates for some constituencies including Goshamahal as the party is yet to finalize their candidate. Raja Singh added that former contestant Prem Singh Rathore’s name was forwarded by the AIMIM to the BRS leadership.

Raja Singh said that he contested two elections from Goshamahal on BJP ticket. “I will contest from Goshamahal again in forthcoming elections,” he asserted.