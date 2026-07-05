Owaisi objects to relocation of Gudimalkapur vegetable market

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President Asaduddin Owaisi has urged the Telangana government to immediately halt the proposed relocation of the Gudimalkapur vegetable and flower market to Aziz Nagar in Rangareddy, stating that the move would adversely affect thousands of families and inconvenience residents of south and west Hyderabad.

Owaisi said the Gudimalkapur market is a major wholesale hub and shifting it outside the city would seriously impact the livelihoods of nearly 10,000 families. He further contended that the proposed relocation is contrary to the provisions of the Agricultural Produce and Livestock Markets Act, 1966.

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Recalling the market’s history, Owaisi noted that it was shifted from the Sabzi Mandi at Karwan to Gudimalkapur in 1991 to better serve Hyderabad’s growing population.

Owaisi expressed concern over what he described as a continuing shift of important government offices from south and west Hyderabad over the past two years. He said relocating another key public institution from the area would send a wrong message and further inconvenience residents.

Appealing to Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Owaisi urged the government to stop the proposed relocation and hold consultations with traders and other stakeholders before taking any final decision