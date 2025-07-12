As the monsoon clouds roll over Hyderabad and raindrops kiss the city awake, a riot of colours quietly blooms in one of its busiest corners Gudimalkapur Flower Market. Nestled near Mehdipatnam, this wholesale flower market is one of the largest and oldest in the city, and a hidden world for those who seek the scent of freshness and the joy of petals.

A Market Rooted in Tradition

Since the early 2000s, Gudimalkapur has flourished as Hyderabad’s main flower wholesale hub after the Jambagh market shift. With over 500 vendors, it comes alive by 4 AM, stocked with marigolds, jasmines, tuberoses, and roses from across South India.

During monsoons, the market feels especially dreamy, the scent of wet earth mingles with sweet mogra, and flower petals glisten under the soft drizzle, turning the place into a painter’s palette of reds, yellows, oranges, and whites.

Flowers and Prices; What to Expect

Whether you’re a florist, a wedding decorator, or just someone who loves flowers, Gudimalkapur offers a pocket-friendly bloom for everyone. The prices, especially when bought in bulk, are a steal compared to retail shops.

Marigolds (Genda) – Rs.30–Rs.80 per kg

– Rs.30–Rs.80 per kg Jasmine (Malli) – Rs.300–Rs.500 per kg (pricey but fragrant!)

– Rs.300–Rs.500 per kg (pricey but fragrant!) Roses (Desi & Dutch) – Rs.100–Rs.250 per bunch

– Rs.100–Rs.250 per bunch Tuberose (Rajnigandha) – Rs.60–Rs.100 per bundle

– Rs.60–Rs.100 per bundle Baby Breath – Rs.150 per Bunch

– Rs.150 per Bunch Gerbera – Rs.30 per bundle

Chrysanthemums, Gerberas, Orchids, and Lilies also make seasonal appearances. A wide variety of flowers and other leaves decorations and beautiful garlands paint a colourful landscape with their presence in the market.

The market is more than a place to buy flowers; it’s an experience of bustling tempos, fragrant garlands, and women weaving blooms with skill. A go-to spot for event planners, wedding decorators, and florists, it supplies everything from simple bouquets to lavish decor for Nikahs in the city to sangeets in Banjara Hills.

Best Time to Visit

Visit between 4:00–7:30 AM for fresh arrivals, best deals, and a buzzing atmosphere.

The market peaks during Shravana festivals (Varalakshmi Vratham, Raksha Bandhan, Ganesh Chaturthi) and around Eid and Fridays, when many Muslim families buy flowers for mosques, dargahs, and home decor.

How to reach there

Location: Next to Gudimalkapur vegetable market, Mehdipatnam

Bus: TSRTC buses to Mehdipatnam, then short walk/auto

Metro: Nampally station; take an auto from there

Auto/Cab: Easily reachable citywide

Parking: Limited; two-wheelers recommended

Other Flower Markets in Hyderabad

1. Moazzam Jahi Market (Old City): One of the oldest flower trading spots, known for garland makers and wedding décor supplies.

2. Jambagh Flower Market (Koti): Though smaller now, still active with traditional vendors.

3. Monda Market (Secunderabad): Known for both vegetables and flower stalls, frequented by locals.

4. Nagarjuna Circle, Punjagutta – While not a wholesale market for flowers, this circle is popular for churning out the most trending bouquets and flower arrangements. Here, you can find rare flowers like oriental lillies, sunflowers, poppies and more. Bouquet prices starting from as cheap as Rs. 50, it is definitely an affordable market too.

So, next time the skies are cloudy and the city wears a grey coat, take a little detour to Gudimalkapur. Let the fragrance of jasmine, the burst of marigold orange, and the chaos of early morning trade remind you that even amidst concrete, nature still finds a way to bloom uniting Hyderabadis of all faiths through the simple joy of flowers.