Owaisi says attack on his convoy in UP ‘well-planned’, demands inquiry

New Delhi: Following the attack on Asaduddin Owaisi’s convoy in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut, the AIMIM chief on Thursday urged the Election Commission to conduct an independent probe over the matter.

Owaisi was in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut for campaigning earlier today.

After reaching Delhi Owaisi while speaking to Delhi said, “I had a roadshow in Meerut and Kithau. When I was returning, bullets were fired at my car. somehow my car managed to escape. I have seen two people. One was wearing a red hoodie while the another was wearing a white jacket. The tyre of my car punctured and after 2-3 km, I changed the car. I talked to the Additional SP who said one is arrested and arms were recovered. There are three bullets marks on my car. The SP said the forensic team will investigate.”

“It is the responsibility of the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government as well as central government to look into the matter. I will also meet the Lok Sabha Speaker on this matter. Attack on a sitting MP is a very serious matter. I believe it is a well-planned attempt to hurt me. The incident took place near the toll plaza, which means the attackers were already doing recce. It is not the first time that there is an attack on me. The Election Commission should take notice of it since I was campaigning for the polls,” he added.

Meanwhile, Deepak Bhuker, Superintendant of Police, Hapur said that one person has been apprehended and arms were recovered from him.

“One person has been apprehended. He is being questioned and the weapon is recovered from him. His accomplice managed to flee. The search operation is underway for him. Nobody was injured so far. We are checking the CCTV footage. The investigation is underway,” said Bhuker.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi says that bullets were fired upon his vehicle near Chhajarsi toll plaza when he was heading to Delhi after election campaigning in Kithaur, Meerut (in UP) today.



Earlier on Thursday, two people attacked Owaisi and fired bullets on his convoy when he was leaving Meerut’s Kithoudh area for Delhi. The incident took place near Chhajarsi toll plaza.

He also informed that his car got punctured which led him to leave the place in another vehicle.

कुछ देर पहले छिजारसी टोल गेट पर मेरी गाड़ी पर गोलियाँ चलाई गयी। 4 राउंड फ़ायर हुए। 3-4 लोग थे, सब के सब भाग गए और हथियार वहीं छोड़ गए। मेरी गाड़ी पंक्चर हो गयी, लेकिन मैं दूसरी गाड़ी में बैठ कर वहाँ से निकल गया। हम सब महफ़ूज़ हैं। अलहमदु’लिलाह। pic.twitter.com/Q55qJbYRih — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) February 3, 2022

Soon after the incident, Owaisi said, “I was leaving for Delhi after a poll event in Kithaur, Meerut. Around three to four rounds of bullets were fired upon my vehicle by two people near Chhajarsi toll plaza.”

“They were a total of 3-4 people. Tyres of my vehicle got punctured, then I left the place in another vehicle,” he added.

The Uttar Pradesh assembly election for the 403 assembly seats would be held in seven phases from February 10 to March 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.