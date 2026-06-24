Owaisi says India-China ties cannot be on Beijing’s terms

'Indian interests have to be paramount', says AIMIM president.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:
Asaduddin Owaisi
Asaduddin Owaisi

Hyderabad: AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday, June 24, said that every Indian citizen wants normal and peaceful ties with China, but it cannot be solely on Chinese terms.

The Hyderabad MP, in a post on ‘X’, said : “Indian interests have to be paramount and cannot be discarded in pursuit of normalcy with China. This has been our consistent policy and changing it now will be a disaster.”

Owaisi in another post claimed China wants India to keep the border issue aside in pursuit of normalcy in bilateral ties, but Beijing is “unwilling” to do anything in return.

Subhan Bakery

The AIMIM chief further said China provides close operational military support to Pakistan, and has refused to share hydrological data on the Brahmaputra with India.

“We are the one making concessions, including with considering early harvest on the border issue. Why? There has been no explanation from the @narendramodi government,” Owaisi said.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: |   Updated:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover… More »
Back to top button