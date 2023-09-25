Owaisi’s defeat is definite if Rahul contests from Hyderabad: Congress

"The Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir strengthened the bond of love and affection among the people," said TPCC senior vice president.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 25th September 2023 9:35 pm IST

Hyderabad: Accepting the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s challenge asking Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to contest elections from Hyderabad, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) senior vice president G Niranjan remarked Owaisi’s definite defeat.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

Speaking at a press conference on Monday Niranjan said, “The voters of Hyderabad particularly Muslim voters are very much vexed with the Majlis Party and its leaders. They are waiting for a time to teach them a lesson.”

Also Read
Asaduddin Owaisi challenges Rahul Gandhi to contest elections from Hyderabad

“The Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir strengthened the bond of love and affection among the people,” he said.

MS Education Academy

“Asad who speaks much about himself should reveal why the voting percentage was so low in his constituency last time and why voters didn’t turn out in large numbers,” he added.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Updated: 25th September 2023 9:35 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

News Desk writes, edits or releases news, breaking news or important bulletins across a range of topics. Working round the clock, to bring latest news in local, national, international, politics, business, education, entertainment.
Back to top button