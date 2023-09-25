Owaisi’s defeat is definite if Rahul contests from Hyderabad: Congress

Hyderabad: Accepting the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s challenge asking Congress MP Rahul Gandhi to contest elections from Hyderabad, the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) senior vice president G Niranjan remarked Owaisi’s definite defeat.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday Niranjan said, “The voters of Hyderabad particularly Muslim voters are very much vexed with the Majlis Party and its leaders. They are waiting for a time to teach them a lesson.”

“The Bharat Jodo Yatra from Kanyakumari to Kashmir strengthened the bond of love and affection among the people,” he said.

“Asad who speaks much about himself should reveal why the voting percentage was so low in his constituency last time and why voters didn’t turn out in large numbers,” he added.