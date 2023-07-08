OYO to add 500 new hotels in Cricket World Cup 2023 host cities

OYO is set to add 500 new hotels in cities hosting the Cricket World Cup 2023, as customer demand mounts, ahead of the fast-approaching marquee tournament.

According to a PTI report, the hotels will be strategically placed near stadiums where the World Cup matches will be held.

Travel demand automatically rises when dates for a marquee cricket tournament are announced, the report quoted a OYO spokesperson.

A total of 10 teams are set to battle it out in the World Cup, which will begin on October 5. Hyderabad, Delhi, Dharamsala, Chennai, Lucknow, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kolkata, Pune and Ahmedabad will host matches.

India will also take on arch rivals Pakistan on October 15 in Ahmedabad. Their last encounter in the 2019 World Cup was a high-scoring affair with India achieving a huge victory in Manchester.

The tournament will culminate on November 19, with Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosting the final.