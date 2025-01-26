Padma Awards: Telangana CM unhappy with Centre for overlooking state’s proposals

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy has reportedly expressed dissatisfaction regarding the Padma Awards 2025, stating that the central government has insulted the people of Telangana by not considering the names of eminent personalities proposed by the state.

In a meeting with ministers, he highlighted that only two individuals from Telangana received awards: Dr. D. Nageshwar Reddy, who was awarded the Padma Vibhushan in medicine, and Manda Krishna Madiga, who received the Padma Shri for public affairs.

The chief minister pointed out that prominent figures such as Balladeer Gaddar (nominated posthumously for Padma Vibhushan), renowned educationist Chukka Ramaiah (for Padma Bhushan), poet Andesri (for Padma Bhushan), poet Gorati Venkanna (for Padma Shri), and historian Jayadheer Tirumala Rao (for Padma Shri) were overlooked by the central government.

He reportedly stated that this disregard for distinguished individuals who have significantly contributed to Telangana society is a violation of the self-respect of its people.

In light of these developments, chief minister Reddy is reportedly contemplating writing a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address what he perceives as injustice against Telangana in the awarding process.

He emphasized that the central government’s decision to award only two individuals from Telangana out of 139 total awards is unacceptable and reflects discrimination against the state.