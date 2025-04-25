Pahalgam attack: House of LeT terrorist destroyed in blast, another bulldozed

Srinagar: Houses of two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists allegedly involved in the Pahalgam attack were destroyed in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Friday, April 25.

The houses were destroyed in a blast on Thursday night.

The officials said security forces were conducting searches inside the houses of two LeT terrorists, Adil Hussain Thokar and Asif Sheikh, when the explosives already kept inside the houses went off.

The explosives destroyed the houses, they added.

Thokar, a resident of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, is one of the key accused in Tuesday’s Pahalgam massacre, while Sheikh, a resident of Tral in Pulwama district, is suspected to be involved in the conspiracy of the attack.

