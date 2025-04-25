Pahalgam attack: House of LeT terrorist destroyed in blast, another bulldozed

The officials said security forces were conducting searches inside the houses of two LeT terrorists, Adil Hussain Thokar and Asif Sheikh, when the explosives already kept inside the houses went off.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published: 25th April 2025 5:45 pm IST
House of an LeT terrorist involved in Pahalgam attack destroyed in blast
House of an LeT terrorist involved in Pahalgam attack destroyed in blast

Srinagar: Houses of two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists allegedly involved in the Pahalgam attack were destroyed in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Friday, April 25.

The houses were destroyed in a blast on Thursday night.

The officials said security forces were conducting searches inside the houses of two LeT terrorists, Adil Hussain Thokar and Asif Sheikh, when the explosives already kept inside the houses went off.

MS Creative School

The explosives destroyed the houses, they added.

Also Read
Pahalgam pony ride operator tried to snatch rifile from terrorists, killed

Thokar, a resident of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district, is one of the key accused in Tuesday’s Pahalgam massacre, while Sheikh, a resident of Tral in Pulwama district, is suspected to be involved in the conspiracy of the attack.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published: 25th April 2025 5:45 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button