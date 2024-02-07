At least 25 killed in twin blasts on poll day eve in Pakistan

Quetta: At least 25 people were killed and over 40 others injured on Wednesday in two separate explosions targeting election candidates in Balochistan province, just a day before general elections in Pakistan, local media reported.

The first blast was reported outside the election office of independent candidate Asfandyar Kakar in Pishin a little after noon, local police said. The blast claimed lives of at least 15 people’s lives while over 30 were injured.

Kakar is contesting elections from NA-265 constituency and Balochistan Assembly constituencies – PB-47 and PB-48.

The second blast took place outside the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) office in the Qilla Saifullah district shortly afterwards. At least 12 people were killed and over 30 others injured in an explosion outside an independent candidate party’s office in Balochistan’s Pishin, Geo News reported.

The injured have been shifted to the Tehsil Hospital Khanozai, while the bodies have also been transferred, the hospital’s MS Habib told Geo News.

Habib said most of the injured are in critical condition.

Following the blast, an emergency has been imposed across hospitals in Quetta for which additional staff has also been called.

He added that operation theatres with the staff are ready to treat injured at the Trauma Centre, Civil Hospital, BMC, Benazir and Sheikh Zayed Hospital.

The independent candidate was not present inside his office when the explosion took place in PP-47 in Pishin.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has taken note of the blast and sought report from Balochistan chief secretary and Inspector General of Police (IGP), Geo News reported.

A spokesperson for the ECP said directives have been issued to take action against those involved in such incidents.

Speaking with Geo News, Kakar said that the blast happened in a motorcycle outside his election office

According to Dawn.com, Interim Balochistan Chief Minister Ali Mardan Khan Domki has condemned the blast in Pishin and sought a report from the interior ministry.

In a statement, he expressed deep sorrow and regret over the lives lost, instructing officials to use all available resources to arrest those involved in the incidents.

