Pak actress Mawra Hocane getting married? Here are Haldi photos

Islamabad: Pakistani actress Mawra Hocane, known for her successful career in both Pakistani dramas and Bollywood, has recently stirred up speculation about her personal life. The 31-year-old actress, who gained recognition for her role in the 2016 Bollywood film Sanam Teri Kasam, is rumoured to be dating her co-star Ameer Gilani. The two have shared posts together on social media, but they have neither confirmed nor denied the relationship rumours.

Recently, photos of Mawra dressed as a bride in a yellow outfit with floral jewellery went viral on social media, sparking speculation that she might be getting married to Ameer Gilani. However, Mawra took to social media to clarify that the photos were from a shoot, not her actual wedding. She captioned the Instagram pictures, “yeh jafa ki shoot se hai. Please gumrah na ho” (Translation: These are from the shoot of a project. Please don’t be misled).

Fans expressed their excitement and anticipation, with some playfully commenting on when Mawra Hocane will share pictures from her actual wedding. Despite the clarification, followers couldn’t help but compliment her on how stunning she looked in the bridal attire.

Indian actress Mouni Roy too commented on her photos.

Mawra Hocane made her acting debut in 2011 with Khichari Salsa. She has worked in some of the most popular Pakistani dramas, such as Daasi, Sabaat, Mein Bushra, Maryam, Neem, Nauroz, and more.