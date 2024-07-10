Pak court denies pre arrest bail to Imran Khan in May 9 riots case

Lahore: A Pakistani court on Tuesday refused pre-arrest bail to former prime minister Imran Khan in three cases of May 9 riots and allowed police his custody for interrogation.

Khan was booked on the charges of abetment in attacks on Lahore Corps Commander House known as Jinnah House, Askari Tower, and Shadman police station on May 9, 2023 following his arrest in a graft case.

Currently, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) is facing over 200 case and he has been in jail since August last year.

Anti-terrorism court (ATC) Lahore judge Khalid Arshad on Tuesday refused pre-arrest bail to Khan and dismissed his petitions in the three cases after the prosecution equated the May 9 violence to the United States Capitol Hill attacks, saying the police required custody of the former premier to complete investigation in the three cases.

Khan’s counsel Barrister Salman Safdar said there was no witness to prove that the former premier incited violence and questioned how come he could have conspired while he was in custody on May 9.

Khan had condemned the protests and urged his supporters to refrain from violence after his release, he argued.