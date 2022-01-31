Pak rights group condemns targetted killing of Christian priest in Peshawar

Published: 31st January 2022
Islamabad: The Human Rights Focus Pakistan (HRFP) condemned the assassination of a Pastor in a brutal attack in the city of Peshawar.

Unidentified gunmen on Sunday shot dead a Christian priest and wounded another in Pakistan’s northwestern city. The attackers on a motorcycle opened fire on the car killing Pastor William Siraj instantly.

In a statement, HRFP president Naveed Walter said this looks like a targeted attack by Islamists. He said members of Christian, Sikhs and Hind communities have been repeatedly targeted as reported by the European Parliament group last year.

Naveed Walter asked why the Pakistani government is not improving security measures especially for Christians and other minorities who are soft targets.

He further urged the government to take practical steps for the protection of minorities, warning that the same incidents could take place in other parts of the country.

The HRFP president said that government appears to be in favour of a pure Islamic country when they said to make Pakistan a state like Madina.

Moreover, the HRFP demanded to bring the culprits to justice and their facilitators immediately.

