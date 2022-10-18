Pak security agency chief avoids questions on handing over Dawood, Hafiz Saeed to India

Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 18th October 2022 6:47 pm IST
Pakistan court sentences JuD chief Hafiz Saeed to 10 years in prison
Jamat-ud-Dawa (JuD) chief Hafiz Saeed

New Delhi: The head of Pakistan’s top security agency avoided questions on whether underworld don Dawood Ibrahim and 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks mastermind Hafiz Saeed would be handed over to India.

In a video grab, Director General of Pakistan’s Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Mohsin Butt, who is here as part of a two-member delegation from Islamabad to attend the 90th Interpol General Assembly, is seen putting his finger on his lips when asked by media persons whether the two wanted terrorists would be handed over to India.

It is being held in India after 25 years and earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated it.

The four-day event is seeing participation from delegates of 195 Interpol member countries, including heads of security and intelligence agencies and police chiefs.

